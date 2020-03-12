The 70th FIFA Congress has been postponed for over three months due to the impact of COVID-19.

FIFA has rescheduled their Congress until September amid the global spread of coronavirus.

The 70th FIFA Congress was due to take place on June 5 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, but the date has now been moved to September 18.

Disruptions come amid the continued impact of coronavirus, with the amount of confirmed global cases according to the World Health Organisation now over 118,000, with more than 4,000 deaths.

“On account of the spread of COVID-19, numerous international bodies and public health authorities have advised against the organisation of international events,” read a FIFA statement on Wednesday.

“Concerns over the health and well-being of participants, as well as travel restrictions in many countries, have resulted in the cancellation or postponement of many such events in various parts of the world.

“Mindful of this, and given the wish of FIFA to organise a Congress which all member associations are able to attend, the Bureau of the FIFA Council decided to reschedule the 70th FIFA Congress.”

FIFA has also rescheduled a Council meeting that was planned for March 20 until later this year.

The world game’s governing body are yet to confirm a final date but, having held discussions on Tuesday, are now aiming to hold that in either June or July.

Their headquarters in Zurich is the preferred location for the Council meeting although videoconferencing remains an option.