Coronavirus: All Olympiacos players tests return negative

Olympiacos have announced that their players and staff have all tested negative for coronavirus, a day after it was revealed the club’s owner Evangelos Marinakis had COVID-19.

Marinakis, who also owns Championship club Nottingham Forest, confirmed on Instagram that he had been diagnosed with coronavirus after showing symptoms of the illness upon returning to Greece on Monday.

Following that news, Olympiacos’ players, board and staff members were all tested for COVID-19 and the club have confirmed that no one else has the virus.

“Olympiacos FC informs that after the required medical exams to which all the members of the football staff, as well as board members and staff, were submitted, all the tests came out negative for the COVID-19 virus,” the club said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

Olympiacos host Wolves in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday and the game is set to go ahead behind closed doors despite the Premier League side’s protestations.

Wolves asked for UEFA to postpone the fixture in light of Marinakis’ positive test, stating that “the trip poses unnecessary risk to our players, staff, supporters and the families of all who travel”, yet European football’s governing body rejected the request.

Olympiacos had progressed to the last 16 by beating Arsenal on away goals thanks to a 2-1 success in London on February 27.

Marinakis was at that fixture and had “come into contact” with personnel from the Gunners, which has led to Arsenal’s Premier League fixture against Manchester City, scheduled for Wednesday, being postponed as a precaution.

Arsenal’s players are self-isolating at home while four staff members will also remain at home until the two weeks are complete – dating back to the last time they had contact 13 days ago.