Coronavirus: How is COVID-19 affecting Europe’s top-five football leagues?

With Italian football suspended until April, we take a look at how coronavirus has impacted Europe’s top five leagues

.

We take a look at how COVID-19 has affected the top five leagues, as well as associated players and teams.

Italy

Serie A, Serie B, Coppa Italia – POSTPONED

Following a government decree issued on Monday, all public gathering are prohibited until April 3, with the whole country put on lockdown.

This directly impacts domestic football, which has been postponed. The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) is exploring alternatives if the Serie A season – which is constrained by international deadlines relating to Euro 2020 – cannot run its course.

The three suggestions the FIGC has put forward are: to end the season early and crown the leader at that point as champions; halt the 2019-20 campaign without any team winning the title; or have play-offs for the Scudetto and relegation spots.

La classifica dopo 26 turni di #SerieATIM. pic.twitter.com/TtX6D3Q13J — Lega Serie A (@SerieA) March 9, 2020

Germany

Bundesliga, 2.Bundesliga – ACTIVE

The situation in Germany is being dealt with on a case-by-case basis in local regions and is yet to cause widespread disruption to the two highest divisions, however COVID-19 is spreading rapidly.

Bavaria’s government has prohibited events with more than 1,000 people until April 19, in a move that will impact Bayern Munich and Augsburg from the Bundesliga.

Die Roten’s Champions League meeting with Chelsea next Wednesday will take place in an empty Allianz Arena, though their away match against Union Berlin this weekend is set to go ahead as normal.

Next Wednesday’s Rhine derby between Borussia Monchengladbach and Cologne has already been confirmed as the first Bundesliga game to be played with no fans.

Germany’s Euro 2020 warm-up friendly against Italy on March 31 will also be behind closed doors.

Our @ChampionsLeague game against @ChelseaFC will take place behind closed doors. All ticket holders will be given a full refund. pic.twitter.com/p9cEZMXHqo — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) March 10, 2020

France

Ligue 1, Ligue 2 – BEHIND CLOSED DOORS

After a previous government decision had announced matches could only be played in front of a maximum of 1,000 fans, authorities have since demanded all games go ahead with no spectators until April 15.

Paris Saint-Germain have already had their meeting with Strasbourg – initially set for last weekend – postponed due to coronavirus, while their upcoming Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund will be played without fans.

The @LFPfr have announced that all @Ligue1_ENG matches will be played behind closed doors until April 15. pic.twitter.com/usFPXCYzA1 — Ligue1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) March 10, 2020

LaLiga

LaLiga, La Segunda – BEHIND CLOSED DOORS

It was confirmed on Tuesday that all sporting events in Spain will be played behind closed doors over the next two weeks.

However, following the request of Segunda side Real Zaragoza to postpone all matches instead, the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE) added weight to such a call, insisting Spain should be following the lead of countries like Italy and Switzerland.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) is set to make a decision on Friday regarding the friendly with Germany at the Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid on March 26.

#AFEFútbol pide la suspensión de los partidos de todas las categorías por riesgo de contagio por #Coronavirus. https://t.co/QXOxBdhpZ4 pic.twitter.com/05QUoMsR7T — AFE (@afefutbol) March 10, 2020

England

Premier League, the Football League – ACTIVE

As of March 10, English football is yet to be directly impacted by COVID-19.

However, Championship side Nottingham Forest confirmed on Tuesday their owner Evangelos Marinakis had tested positive for the virus.

It is unclear how that will impact on Forest and the division as a whole.