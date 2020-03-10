Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis tests positive for coronavirus

Championship club Nottingham Forest’s majority owner Evangelos Marinakis has revealed that he is suffering from coronavirus. The virus, which initiated from the city of Wuhan in China in December last year, has already affected more than 100 countries across the world.

As per the official figures, more than 100 thousand people have been infected with the virus officially called ‘Covid-19’ which has already resulted in more than 3,000 casualties in the world.

Majority of those cases have been reported from China but several other countries including Iran and Italy are struggling to control the outbreak.

On Tuesday, the 52-year-old, who is also the owner of Greek club Olympiakos, posted on his official Instagram account that he is suffering from the virus and is now following the advice of his doctors.

Daily Telegraph reporter Matt Law has also posted on his personal Twitter account that he has been informed by sources close to the matter that Olympiakos’ UEFA Europa League round-of-16 tie against Wolves might be called off as the entire squad of the Greek team are currently visiting the doctor following the revelation of the owner.

Told Wolves match on Thursday could be in the balance after Olympiacos (and N Forest) owner Evangelos Marinakis revealed he has coronavirus. The entire team and staff are going to hospital to be tested to see if they have got it. Olympiacos expected to make a statement later. — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) March 10, 2020

On Monday night, Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has announced on national television to lock down the entire country amidst increasing cases of coronavirus.

Conte also announced that Italian Serie A matches have also been postponed indefinitely.