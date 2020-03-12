Last chance to live the Liverpool FC dream with Standard Chartered’s “Stand Red at Anfield” campaign

In any sport, a team is recognised through their past glories where players step up at crucial junctures and make the impossible, possible. These are the moments that make their mark in history, creating life-long legacies.

Liverpool FC are going through one of those historic seasons where week-in, week-out, the Anfield-faithful are witnessing some of the Club’s best football in this era.

Those performances are visible on the Premier League standings where the Reds are proving just too hot to handle for all the opposing teams in the country as they march towards their first league title in over two decades, that too in blistering style.

The thing which makes this Liverpool FC team far more special than its recent predecessors is their ability to shine on a continuous basis – winning 82 out of the possible 87 points, after 29 league matches.

Such incredible numbers put the Reds a whopping 25 points ahead of their closest rivals in Manchester City who also have a game in hand.

The dominance of this kind is unheard of in the Club’s own history as the Reds now need just 16 out of the available 27 points to register their highest points tally in the country’ top-division football history.

