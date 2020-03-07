Nottingham Forest 0-3 Millwall: Matt Smith hat-trick stuns promotion hopefuls

Millwall boosted their play-off ambitions and dented Nottingham Forest’s promotion challenge with a one-sided win at the City Ground.

Millwall stunned Nottingham Forest on Friday as a Matt Smith hat-trick secured a 3-0 Championship win at the City Ground.

Sabri Lamouchi’s men went into the match knowing victory would have taken them level on points with third-place Fulham and five adrift of Leeds United in the automatic promotion places.

However, they were undone by three Smith goals in 13 first-half minutes as Millwall closed to within two points of the play-offs.

Smith’s clever header from Murray Wallace’s cross put the visitors ahead after 20 minutes, and he was credited with a second when he deflected Jayson Molumby’s effort beyond goalkeeper Brice Samba.

The striker completed his treble by nodding in Shane Ferguson’s corner, leaving Forest to ponder a run of form that has seen them win just twice in eight league matches.