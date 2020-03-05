Reports: Football matches in Morocco to be played behind closed doors amidst coronavirus threat

The football authorities in the African continent of Morocco has ordered the matches to be played behind closed doors amidst coronavirus threat. The virus—officially named as Covid-19—which has initiated from the city of Wuhan, China in December last year, has already killed more than 3,000 people across the world and has infected more than 80,000.

As things stand, Covid-19 has spread to more than 80 countries across all continents but reports of cases from Africa is amongst the lowest in the world.

However, as per BBC Sport, the country’s official football authority has ordered all the matches in Morocco to be played behind the closed doors in order to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

The news suggests that the second-leg of quarterfinals clash of the Confederation Cup which is scheduled to be hosted by Morocco on March 8, 2020, will also going to be played in an empty stadium.

As per the report, Morocco has officially reported two cases of the coronavirus as of now.

Sporting events all over the world have been extremely affected due to the Covid-19 where a number of events have been either cancelled or postponed including the F1 Chinese GP, Motogp Thai GP, Six Nations Rugby games and others.