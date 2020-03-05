Reports: Serie A giants identify Chelsea’s star as primary target for summer transfer window

Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan have identified English Premier League outfit Chelsea’s veteran left-back Marcos Alonso as their prime target for the summer transfer window. The Milan-based club have been in the market for quite some time now in order to bolster their full-back department.

Inter were linked with a move for Alonso in the recently concluded January transfer window but the deal did not materialise because of difference in player’s valuation between both clubs.

However, as per Italian publication Tuttosport cited by Teamtalk, Inter are ready to once again make a move for Alonso in the summer transfer window where manager Antonio Conte is a big fan of the player with whom he enjoyed relative success during his time at the Stamford Bridge.

Alonso has been with Chelsea since the summer of 2016 when he moved from Serie A outfit Fiorentina for a reported transfer fee of €23 million.

Since then, the Spain international has represented his current club in 139 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 22 goals and provided 17 assists as well.

In the ongoing campaign, the 29-year-old has been in a decent run of form where he has scored four times and provided three assists in 19 appearances for the Blues.