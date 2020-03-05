Reports: Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay for allegedly holding fake passport

Brazil legend Ronaldinho has been arrested in Paraguay along with his brother Roberto for allegedly holding fake passports. The duo has been held at the Resort Yacht & Golf Club Paraguayo and have not been taken to a police station, reports claim.

According to reports in La Nacion (via Goal), police found the former Barcelona star and his brothers holding Paraguayan passports as per the Ministry of Interior of Paraguay. The report claims that they are still being held at the resort after producing fake documents to enter the country.

While the passport carries Ronaldinho’s original name, place and of birth, it allegedly labels him as a Paraguay citizen.

Ronaldinho and his brother have been arrested for entering Paraguay with fake passports. His fake passport shows his correct name, birthplace, and birthdate, but it falsely suggests that he’s a naturalized Paragauay citizen. [@Santula] pic.twitter.com/qOVEi7xPmi — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) March 5, 2020

Caso Ronaldinho: Fue allanada la suite donde está hospedado Ronaldinho. Se encontraron, documentos varios, C.I. y pasaportes paraguayos con los nombres de Ronaldinho y su hermano. Investigación en curso. pic.twitter.com/jGO4ZoHNWn — Fiscalía Paraguay (@MinPublicoPy) March 5, 2020

Ronaldinho is currently without a Brazilian passport after receiving an environmental fine in 2018, the report claims.