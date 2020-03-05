Living the Liverpool FC dream with Standard Chartered’s “Stand Red at Anfield” campaign

A home venue is a worship-esque place for fans of all franchise-based teams in the world of sports and Anfield is no different for the Liverpool FC-faithful. Knowing the importance and prestige it holds for the Reds army, Standard Chartered started a ‘Stand Red Competition’ where the winner will get to live the very dream of visiting the home ground of the 18-time league champions on a matchday.

Indonesia’s Steven Kurniawan became the fifth lucky winner to enjoy the experience of watching his favourite team in the historical arena of the Anfield.

Sharing about his experience, Mr. Kurniawan revealed that it was a ‘dream come true’ moment for him after following the current European champions for a long time.

“First time when I saw the Anfield from a distance, I was like ‘is it even real?’,” said Mr. Kurniawan. “It felt unbelievable. I saw the stadium on YouTube many times but I was there in real. It was truly a dream comes true moment for me. The atmosphere during matchday was exactly as I imagined it to be. We just never stopped chanting during the match.”

Speaking about the journey of becoming a Liverpool FC fan, Mr. Kurniawan shared that he started following the Reds during the days of legendary midfielder Steven Gerrard.

“The first time I started liking Liverpool FC was because of veteran midfielder Steven Gerrard,” he said. “That was the first reason because we have a similar first name and he was like a legend of this huge club in the Premier League. Then I started following the club more regularly. I used to watch the majority of their games where some of them were just great to watch including a few of the most remarkable comebacks. Then I also witnessed how this club treats its fans and like we are all a part of this big family, which is just amazing for me. The rest is my love for Liverpool FC.”

The moment of being selected as a lucky winner, in any event, is an ecstatic one but if it happens in relation to something very close to your heart, it is even more special.

Mr. Kurniawan also experienced such a moment that became even more memorable because he was told about his Stand Red competition win while in the midst of his peaceful sleep.

“I was sleeping at that time,” he recalled. “Then FOX Sports called me, I picked it up and he said you won the prize, and I was like, am I dreaming? So I asked him once again, and he said, yes, you won it. I got goosebumps immediately. I was so happy, I screamed, I told my mom and all the people in my house.”

Sharing life’s best moments with your loved ones certainly enhances the overall experience. Mr. Kurniawan was given the chance to bring along a companion to accompany him on this memorable trip of a lifetime.

For this, Mr. Kurniawan selected his brother on this exciting journey that he described in his own words as: “I took my brother because he loves football too. He was very happy to come with me. The journey including everything was just wonderful!!”

Stand Red is a new app developed by Standard Chartered to unify Liverpool FC fans from all over the world, enhancing their Premier League matchday experience and bringing the Anfield experience closer to the fans. Download it for FREE from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store now!