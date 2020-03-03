﻿Middlesbrough 2-2 Nottingham Forest: Lewis Grabban punishes Aynsley Pears to rescue a point

Middlesbrough were heading for a first win since New Year’s Day, but Aynsley Pears allowed Lewis Grabban to rescue a point all too easily.

Lewis Grabban rescued a 2-2 draw for Nottingham Forest after Championship strugglers Middlesbrough looked set to end their long wait for a victory at the Riverside Stadium on Monday.

Forest knew a win on Teesside would move them six points behind second-placed Leeds United in the battle for automatic promotion and they hit the front courtesy of Ryan Yates’ first-time strike 29 minutes in.

Boro turned it around with two goals in the space of four minutes late in the first half, though, Rudy Gestede heading home before Brice Samba allowed Lewis Wing’s shot to beat him too easily.

Jonathan Woodgate’s side appeared to be climbing out of the relegation zone with what would have been a first win in 12 matches across all competitions, but Grabban capitalised on weak goalkeeping from Aynsley Pears to finish four minutes from time.