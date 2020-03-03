Ex-Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge cancels Trabzonspor contract

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is on the lookout for a new club

Daniel Sturridge has cancelled his Trabzonspor contract by mutual consent less than seven months into a three-year agreement.

The former England striker joined the Turkish Super Lig club in August 2019 after his release from Liverpool.

Sturridge has scored seven goals in 16 appearances across all competitions this season.

A statement on Trabzonspor’s website read: “The professional footballer contract signed between our company and our professional footballer Daniel Andre Sturridge, dated 21.08.2019 and ending 31.05.2021, has been mutually terminated.

“In accordance with the termination agreement, the football player gave up all his forward-looking rights and receivables.”

It is unclear what Sturridge’s next move will be but he has been linked with a switch to David Beckham’s new MLS franchise Inter Miami, who lost their first professional match 1-0 to Los Angeles FC on Sunday.

Sturridge spent six years at Anfield, in which he scored 67 goals in 160 appearances, and has also represented Manchester City, Chelsea, Bolton Wanderers and West Brom.

The 30-year-old also has also scored eight goals in 26 England appearances.