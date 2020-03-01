IFAB to review offside law, approves concussion substitution trials

Football’s rule-making body IFAB will review the offside law and has approved a clarification on the handball rule.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) has agreed to plans for concussion substitutes to be trialled, while the offside law will also be reviewed.

Other sports such as cricket and rugby union have measures in place allowing players to be replaced if they suffer a concussion, and there has been pressure on football to follow suit.

Football’s law-making body IFAB said it required “more research data” before implementing a change to the rules but indicated that FIFA wants to trial concussion substitutes at the 2020 Olympic Games.

IFAB also said it would look into the offside law in order “to foster the spirit of attacking play” following comments from former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

The Frenchman, now Chief of Global Football Development at FIFA, had suggested changing the law so that a player would be onside if any part of their body with which they can score a goal is level or behind the relevant defender.

Some pundits, players and coaches have become frustrated with the number of goals being disallowed by marginal offside calls following the introduction of VAR.

On the subject of VAR, IFAB said its members were “considering future developments, including improving communication and potential technological advances”.

For the 2020-21 Laws of the Game, IFAB said there would be a change over the handball rule to differentiate more clearly between the arm and shoulder.