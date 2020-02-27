Championship: Leeds United keep pace at the summit, Kieffer Moore good news for Wigan Athletic

After West Brom won on Tuesday, second-placed Leeds United moved back within four points of the Championship pacesetters.

Leeds United closed the gap to Championship leaders West Brom on Wednesday, while there were welcome wins for Barnsley and Wigan Athletic at the bottom of the table.

The Baggies had moved seven points clear at the summit with a 2-0 victory over Preston North End 24 hours earlier, but Leeds cut the deficit by completing a league double over lowly Middlesbrough.

Fulham are back up to third after they left it late to see off Swansea City, while Steven Fletcher struck deep into stoppage time as Sheffield Wednesday triumphed 1-0 over Charlton Athletic.

Millwall missed the chance to move closer to the play-off places as they were held 0-0 at home by Birmingham City. There were also no goals at Ewood Park, as Blackburn Rovers drew with Stoke City.

45′ GGGGGOOOOAAAAALLLLL!!! MATEUSZ KLICH OPENS THE SCORING AT THE RIVERSIDE!!! 0-1 pic.twitter.com/1fHXhp82Z7 — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 26, 2020

Marcelo Bielsa’s side triumphed 1-0 for a third successive league outing, Mateusz Klich scoring the only goal in first-half stoppage time at the Riverside.

The hosts managed just two shots on target as they drew a blank yet again – they have not found the net since a 2-2 draw away at fellow strugglers Wigan on February 11.

Fulham are five points behind Leeds in the standings; Aleksandar Mitrovic missed an 89th-minute penalty but made amends before the final whistle, grabbing the winner in added time at Craven Cottage.

MITRO A last minute winner from the Serbian hands @FulhamFC all three points! #EFL | #SkyBetChampionship pic.twitter.com/Y4vMKjWMip — Sky Bet Championship (@SkyBetChamp) February 26, 2020

After Luton Town upset Brentford on Tuesday, Barnsley found themselves propping up the rest prior to kick-off at Hull City.

However, their recent revival continued with a 1-0 victory, Cauley Woodrow the scorer for the visitors in the 42nd minute.

Wigan still occupy the third and final relegation berth but now only trail Middlesbrough on goal difference after a resounding 3-0 result away at Reading.

Kieffer Moore broke the deadlock with an audacious back-heeled finish, with Jamal Lowe and Michael Jacobs – who struck in the ninth minute of added time – also scoring for the Latics.