Reports: Liverpool fans group going through coronavirus quarantine after visiting Italy

A group of Liverpool fans have been going through self-quarantine for visiting Italy on their way back home after watching their team’s defeat in the first-leg of the UEFA Champions League round-of-16 against Atletico Madrid. The Reds suffered a shocking 1-0 defeat against the Madrid-based team last week where hundreds of supporters travelled all the way from Liverpool to support the team.

As per Liverpool Echo, a group of fans travelled through Italy on their way back to the UK and they’ve been asked to ‘self-isolate’ themselves as a preventive measure by the country’s health department.

Italy is the most effected European country from the coronavirus which initiated from China and has already killed more than 2,500 people in the world.

A fan on the base of anonymity told Liverpool Echo about the instruction received from the UK’s health department by saying: “I travelled home from Madrid to Milan Bergamo airport and when we got off the plane we were all tested for our fever and stuff which was the first sign that something was a bit weird. But because we had five hours until our next flight, we decided to go into the centre of Bergamo for something to eat and a few drinks. After we got checked into the airport we were told nothing and then a few days ago it started breaking on the news about the outbreak in northern Italy.”

He added: “Then today I was sent home. But I feel fine. I rang the NHS 111 number and they said to self-isolate for a period of time and if you don’t have any symptoms that you will be fine to return to work. Personally, I feel fine like but I think it is the fear for other people I work with and though I didn’t want to go home it makes sense. We travelled through Bergamo on the 19th. The first date they have suggested for self-isolation.”