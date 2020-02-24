FA bans children under age of 12 from heading footballs in training

The Football Association (FA) along with Scottish FA and Irish FA has banned children under the age of 12 from heading footballs in training. The decision was reportedly taken in guidance of a recent report which suggested that former professional footballers had more than three times chances of dying from brain disease compared to people who did not play football professionally.

The updated new policy is being taken after UEFA’s medical committee’s recent report which suggested that children from the age group of 6 to 11 should not be allowed to head the ball, especially in the training sessions in order to reduce the chances of brain disease in the future.

As per the Guardian, the report further stated that a ‘graduated approach’ will be taken once the children are in the age group of 12-16.

However, the report also stated that there is no ban in place for heading the football during the match at any level.

The FA’s new chief executive Mark Bullingham was quoted by the Guardian in the report as saying: “This updated heading guidance is an evolution of our current guidelines and will help coaches and teachers to reduce and remove repetitive and unnecessary heading from youth football.”

The conclusion in the report arrived after extensive research conducted by the University of Glasgow last year where they compared the data of more than seven thousand footballers along with 23,000 normal people which led them to some very unexpected findings.