Living the past: Stand Red reunite Bob Paisley and Ian Rush to look back at 1980’s glory days

Remembering your grassroots is the key to the success they say, and Liverpool FC thrive on this ideology. The Reds have gone through some hard time in the past three decades but the tides have surely turned around as they are now standing on the cusp of reclaiming their crown in England after gaining a 22-point lead over second-placed Manchester City, at the same time while defending their title in Europe as well.

The road to this journey was a challenging one but staying connected with the past remained the basic principle of building a prosperous future for Liverpool FC.

It is difficult to imagine achieving glory without any history, but Liverpool FC are surely lucky enough to look back and cherish some of the finest achievements in European football over the past five decades.

Exploring through the club’s archives, two names who will stand out amongst the others will be of legendary manager Bob Paisley and star striker Ian Rush.

Standard Chartered’s Stand Red application has now given the star duo an opportunity to reunite and look back at the achievements of the 1980s era with the help of incredible technology.

In an intense meeting over a cup of coffee, Paisley—who would’ve been 101-year-old now—along with Rush, discussed the reasons for their successful partnership between 1980 to 1983.

Paisley is undoubtedly the most successful manager in the history of the club as he managed to win 13 major titles during his nine-year tenure which included six league, three League Cups, a UEFA Cup and three European Cups.

Rush, on the other hand, is the leading goal scorer of all-time for Liverpool FC after netting the ball 346 times along with providing 56 assists.

During his illustrious career, Rush went on to win 18 titles with Liverpool FC which included two European Cups and five League titles.

Stand Red is a new app developed by Standard Chartered to unify Liverpool FC fans from all over the world, enhancing their Premier League matchday experience and bringing the Anfield experience closer to the fans. Download it for FREE from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store now!