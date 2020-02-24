Former Juventus & Manchester City forward Valeri Bojinov sent off before debut

Life at Pescara has not gone according to plan for 34-year-old forward Valeri Bojinov.

Former Juventus and Manchester City forward Valeri Bojinov was sent off before he could make his debut for Serie B outfit Pescara.

Bojinov joined Pescara as a free agent earlier this month, having been without a club since leaving Bulgarian side Botev Vratsa.

The 34-year-old’s start to life at Pescara, however, has not gone according to plan after he was sent off as a substitute on Sunday.

Bojinov – sitting on the bench – was shown a red card for dissent in the 26th minute during Pescara’s 4-1 loss at Crotone.

The 43-time Bulgaria international moved to Juve on loan in 2006-07 after their relegation to Serie B following the infamous match-fixing scandal.

Bojinov scored seven goals across all competitions as Juve earned promotion before he was signed by Premier League outfit City in August 2007.

But Bojinov failed to impress and his career has not kicked on, with stints at Parma, Sporting CP, Lecce, Verona, Vicenza, Levski Sofia, Ternana, Partizan, Meizhou Hakka, Lausanne and Rijeka among the clubs making up his CV so far.