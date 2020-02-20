Lionel Messi heaps praise on Cristiano Ronaldo, calls him a ‘predator’

In a recent interview, Barcelona legend Lionel Messi heaped praise on his arch-rival and Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who had recently been breaking a host of scoring records in the Serie A.

In case you did not know, Ronaldo has scored in 11 straight league games for Juventus despite turning 35 earlier this month, on February 5. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner also has an impressive tally of 24 goals to his name, from so far this season.

Though both players have always been prolific in front of goal, Messi revealed that he believes Ronaldo has made scoring his “obsession” and isn’t surprised to see the Portuguese star continue to score goals. He also described the 2016 UEFA Euro champion as a “predator”.

“It’s normal that he continues to score, he is a predatory striker, he loves to score, any day he plays he will score,” the six-time Ballon d’Or winner told Mundo Deportivo when asked about Ronaldo’s recent performances.

“He has many good attributes as a forward and at the minimum he converts,” he added further.

Messi, meanwhile, has gone four matches without a goal, but during the same time period, he contributed six assists for the La Liga defending champions. He, however, remains one of the top-scorers in La Liga 2019-20, with 14 goals from 19 appearances.

Quotes via Goal.