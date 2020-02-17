Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp opens up about prospect of future move to Serie A

English Premier League giants Liverpool’s manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he is not looking for a move to Italian Serie A in the near future. The 52-year-old has been a real sensation ever since joining the Reds in the summer of 2015 where he replaced current Leicester City manager Brendon Rodgers.

Since then, Klopp has guided Liverpool to a UEFA Champions League title in 2019 and they are now on their way to their first league title in three decades after securing a 25-point lead over second-placed Manchester City.

Klopp, while talking to Radio Anch’io Sport as cited by Football-Italia, revealed that he is not looking for a move to the Serie A anytime in the future, largely because of a language problem.

“I will not come to Italy, because I want to travel after my career,” he said. “A good glass of wine, I will have fun with Arrigo [Sacchi]. Either with [Carlo] Ancelotti or with [Maurizio] Sarri. I love your country, the weather, the fantastic food. But to do my job, I will need to know the language and my Italian is not very good. I would need time, maybe a year to learn Italian and then I could think about it, but who knows. On holiday I will certainly come, but to work, who knows?”