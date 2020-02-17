Reports: Pep Guardiola holds discussion with players about his Manchester City future

English Premier League giants Manchester City’s manager Pep Guardiola has reassured his players that he will be managing the club next season. The 49-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Manchester-based club in the recent past after UEFA’s verdict which barred the club from appearing in European competitions for two seasons along with a very hefty fine worth of €30 million for ‘breaching’ Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

City have already issued a statement where they claimed that they will be appealing against the verdict in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

It was still widely speculated that Guardiola might leave the club in the summer if the ban is upheld and one of his possible destinations is Serie A giants Juventus who have been linked with him in the summer of 2019 as well.

However, as per the Sun, Guardiola has assured his players in a meeting that he will not going to leave the club regardless of the appeal’s outcome in the CAS and went on to say that he will be managing City even if they are demoted to third-tier in English football.

“Whatever league we are in, I will still be here,” he said. “Even if they put us in League Two, I will still be here. This is a time for sticking together.”