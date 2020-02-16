Reports: Inter Milan want Barcelona star in Lautaro Martinez’s deal

Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are eager to bring La Liga outfit FC Barcelona’s winger Antoine Griezmann in a deal to let star striker Lautaro Martinez leave the club in the summer of 2020. The Argentina international is one of the hottest young property in European football and has been attracting interest from two of the biggest clubs in Spain—Barcelona and Real Madrid—in the recent past.

The Catalan-based club—in particular—have been reportedly quite keen in making a move for Martinez as they consider him a perfect long-term replacement of ageing striker Luis Suarez who is surely coming towards the end of his career with the current Spanish champions.

However, as per Tuttosport cited by Sempreinter, Inter’s hierarchy is not eager to let the star striker leave anytime soon but they will only consider regarding such a decision if they can get Griezmann in return.

The French international has been having a hard time ever since moving to Barcelona in the summer of 2019 from league rivals Atletico Madrid for a reported transfer fee of €120 million.

Since then, the World Cup-winning striker has represented his current club in 33 matches in all competitions where he has scored 13 times and provided four assists.