Top 5 football clubs with the highest average attendance this season

The fans are one of football’s biggest strengths. If not for the support of fans through both the good times and the bad, clubs and players would have had a hard time concentrating on the game.

How do clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and so on stay successful for years on end? The answer to that question would be their fans’ support – which is regarded as one of the major reasons why most of these teams are virtually unbeatable in their respective home grounds.

That being said, here is FOX Sports Asia taking a look at the top five football clubs with the highest average attendance this season. Read on!

5. Real Madrid (66,242)

La Liga giants Real Madrid boast of a fortress of a home ground at the Santiago Bernabeu, making it one of the most difficult stadiums in the world for opponents to play. With an average attendance of 66,242 per home match, Real Madrid is the fifth in this list.

Zinedine Zidane’s reappointment as Real Madrid’s manager has seen Los Blancos‘ quality rise dramatically over the past few months, and right now, they are at the top of the La Liga table alongside arch-rivals Barcelona, who are also a part of this list, rather unsurprisingly.

4. Barcelona (72,438)

At the fourth place in the list of highest attendances is Barcelona, having managed to attract an average of 72,438 fans per home match at the Camp Nou so far this season.

The prospect of watching Lionel Messi play football is rather divine, and we bet that not many fans of the sport might want to give it a miss. Messi should also arguably be the biggest reason why Barcelona’s average attendance at home is so high.

3. Manchester United (72,569)

Manchester United is the only Premier League club in the top five, with more than 72,500 fans on average attending each home game of the Red Devils at the iconic Old Trafford Stadium this season.

Despite not playing in the Champions League this season, fans have seemed to continue backing their favourite club, and that is a good sign for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co as they continue to work hard towards returning to Europe’s premium footballing competition.

2. Bayern Munich (75,000)

The Bundesliga defending champions Bayern Munich are second in the list of highest attendances, with an average of 75,000 fans attending their home matches at the Allianz Arena this season.

Having suffered from a serious dip in form at the start of this season, the fans of the Bavarians definitely would be one of the major reasons which inspired them to fight back as their campaign progressed. And right now, Robert Lewandowski and co are back at the top of the German league table, while also booking a place in the knockouts of this season’s UCL.

1. Borussia Dortmund (81,132)

Given we know how passionate German football fans are, it’s not surprising to see Bundesliga clubs dominating at the top of the list. At second place is Bayern Munich as we have already seen, while at first place, we have a club with very few haters – Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund have seen a mind-boggling 81,132 fans on average, attending their home matches at the Signal Iduna Park so far this season. This includes the recent Champions League games against Barcelona and Inter Milan, and German league matches against Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig and Schalke 04 among others.