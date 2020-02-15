Senior Spanish Journalist reveals chances of Gareth Bale’s return to Premier League

Senior Spanish journalist Guillem Balague has revealed that La Liga giants Real Madrid’s star winger Gareth Bale is unlikely to return to the Premier League despite being heavily linked with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in the recent past. The Wales international has been linked with a move away from the Spanish capital for quite some time now but ended up staying because of numerous reasons.

Balague, while talking to Genting Bet as cited by Daily Express, has revealed his point of view that the 30-year-old is more likely to move to China instead of returning to Premier League.

“If going to China was something that attracted Gareth Bale at the time, who’s to say that maybe he gets attracted by another foreign approach,” said Balague. “I don’t think he’ll go back to the Premier League so now it’s a matter of seeing the chess game that’s going to be produced now. Gareth Bale had decided to leave this summer, he was all decided, couldn’t stand Real Madrid anymore.”

He added: “He was left out of the squad against Bruges and he didn’t understand what he had to do to be in the team. It was Real Madrid’s fault that he hasn’t gone, he had a deal with a Chinese club, Gareth Bale was going for free and the Chinese club would pay his wages, and Real Madrid agreed to that. But then Florentino Perez heard that James Rodriguez was about to get an offer of 30, 40 million EURO from another Chinese club. When Florentino heard about James, he thought, oh, if they’re going to pay 30, 40 for him then they should pay the same for Gareth. And at that point the conversations broke down, so no deal.”