Hull City 4-4 Swansea City: Eaves drops in to deny Swans in Championship thriller

Rhian Brewster scored to give Swansea City a late lead at Hull City, but the hosts hit back to secure a point on Friday.
Substitute Tom Eaves scored deep into stoppage time as Hull City left it late to secure a 4-4 draw with Swansea City in a Championship thriller.
Wayne Routledge had cancelled out Leonardo Da Silva Lopes’ opener as the two teams were level at half-time on Friday.
However, the game exploded into life early after the interval, goals from Marcus Maddison and Mallik Wilks for the hosts sandwiching an effort from Kyle Naughton.
Play-off hopefuls Swansea made it 3-3 thanks to Jordan Garrick and appeared on course for all three points when another of their substitutes, Rhian Brewster, scored to put the visitors in front.
The on-loan Liverpool forward’s third goal for the Swans seemed set to seal all three points, only for Eaves to tap in Josh Magennis’ cross in the fifth additional minute.
FULL-TIME!
Just the EIGHT goals between @HullCity and @SwansOfficial!
Best #ValentinesDay ever?#EFL | #SkyBetChampionship pic.twitter.com/6zv1q8iFeZ
— Sky Bet Championship (@SkyBetChamp) February 14, 2020