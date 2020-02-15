Hull City 4-4 Swansea City: Eaves drops in to deny Swans in Championship thriller

Rhian Brewster scored to give Swansea City a late lead at Hull City, but the hosts hit back to secure a point on Friday.

Substitute Tom Eaves scored deep into stoppage time as Hull City left it late to secure a 4-4 draw with Swansea City in a Championship thriller.

Wayne Routledge had cancelled out Leonardo Da Silva Lopes’ opener as the two teams were level at half-time on Friday.

However, the game exploded into life early after the interval, goals from Marcus Maddison and Mallik Wilks for the hosts sandwiching an effort from Kyle Naughton.

Play-off hopefuls Swansea made it 3-3 thanks to Jordan Garrick and appeared on course for all three points when another of their substitutes, Rhian Brewster, scored to put the visitors in front.

The on-loan Liverpool forward’s third goal for the Swans seemed set to seal all three points, only for Eaves to tap in Josh Magennis’ cross in the fifth additional minute.