Philippe Coutinho reveals feelings about leaving Liverpool for Barcelona

Star midfielder Philippe Coutinho has revealed that he does not regret leaving English Premier League giants Liverpool. The Brazil international is currently spending a season-long loan with the German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich who have an option of making the deal permanent by paying €120 million in the summer.

Coutinho left Liverpool in January 2018 and joined the Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona for a reported transfer fee of €145 million.

However, the 27-year-old had a hard time adjusting to life at the Catalan-based club where he ended up leaving after spending just 18 months at the Camp Nou.

While talking to Sports Illustrated as cited by Sky Sports, Coutinho revealed that he does not regret leaving the current European champions.

“I don’t look back,” he said. “I took another path, and now I am on another journey, much like everyone else. I’m focused entirely—just like them—on reaching my dreams. I’m happy with what I did in the past, and now I can only look forward.”

Talking about Liverpool’s recent success, Coutinho expressed no surprise in seeing the team he represented for four seasons so successful by saying: “Liverpool is flying, and it doesn’t surprise me. We’ve seen it already last year when they won the Champions League, but I’m also not surprised because of their fantastic squad and manager. I am so happy for them, because I have so many friends there, former team-mates, so I’m just so happy for them, but that’s all.”