Emmanuel Adebayor has reunited with former Manchester City team-mate Roque Santa Cruz at OIlimpia, and Yaya Toure is also being linked with a switch to South America.

The ex-Real Madrid, Arsenal and Tottenham attacker, 35, has joined the reigning Primera Division champions for the 2020 campaign, having played alongside Santa Cruz at the Etihad Stadium between 2009 and 2010.

Olimpia president Marco Trovato last Friday said he wanted 20,000 new members to sign up in order to announce the arrival of Adebayor on Monday, though the deadline was extended by 24 hours.

Shortly after revealing that 14,922 people had signed up with the club, Olimpia made the former Togo international’s arrival official.

¡LLEGA! Llega al Campeón del Mundo y es nuevo pasajero del Expreso Decano, @E_Adebayor Potencia

Calidad

Definición Bienvenue Emmanuel! ¡ESTO ES #OLIMPIA! #SeamosLeyenda pic.twitter.com/lvFd8O2F8j — Club Olimpia (@elClubOlimpia) February 11, 2020

Toure could be the next big-name veteran to arrive in South America, with Rodrigo Codas, an agent who played a role in Adebayor’s move to Olimpia, claiming the Ivorian’s representative has asked him to help evaluate the market.

Toure, who arrived at City from Barcelona in 2010 and won three Premier League titles, spent 2019 playing in China’s second tier with Qingdao Huanghai and is reportedly a target for Olimpia’s rivals Libertad, though a switch to Brazil appears more likely.

“I want to be cautious about Yaya,” Codas told Fox Sports Argentina. “He is a player that is willing to come to South America.

“He is very friendly with Adebayor, the same with Roque or Carlos Tevez in South America.

“I think that Yaya would be going, if all goes well, to Brazil. Because of the country and the finances, and because of the power of Brazilian football.

“The coronavirus scares many players who are in China and want to leave.”