Kaka smashes into top corner before nutmeg woe at London six-a-side

Milan great Kaka offered a reminder of his footballing magic at an Adidas event in London – but did not have things all his own way.

The Milan and Brazil great was taking part in an Adidas event in Hackney, lining up alongside local amateur players.

He unleashed an unerring strike into the top corner, ignoring the ambitious pleas of a team-mate for a cutback, to offer a dazzling reminder of the quality that landed the 2007 Ballon d’Or.

Kaka and the sportswear manufacturer published the clip of his goal on Twitter afterwards, sparking plenty of online admiration.

You called the @adidasuk rent-a-Pred hotline for a player, I answered. Thank you London , it was a pleasure! The #Predator is definitely % unfair! pic.twitter.com/Iq4L9NQjcm — Kaka (@KAKA) February 8, 2020

However, a clip shared elsewhere of the midfielder being nutmegged by an opponent was noticeably absent from the official feeds!

The 37-year-old Kaka had the last laugh, however, with his Reach Out FC beating Hackney Wick 4-2.