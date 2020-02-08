Five highest-paid managers in world football

Managers play an undeniably important role in football. In any football club, the manager is responsible for the running and functioning of the team. He also manages players’ contracts and can add or remove players to the squad if required.

Managers are also given the additional responsibility of identifying the final playing XI for his team in any given football game – and as we all know, it is not really an easy task. A proper football manager is an asset to the team, thanks to his ability to manage finances, players, staff and almost every other aspect related to the proper running of any club.

Hence it is not surprising that some of the world’s best football managers draw millions of Euros every year in terms of payments. Today, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at five of the world’s highest-paid football managers right now.

5. Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid)

Zinedine Zidane led Real Madrid to three successive Champions League titles in 2016, 2017 and 2018, after which he left the club – only to return about ten months later, following the sacking of Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari who were not able to perform up to expectations at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Although Real Madrid went on to finish their season with only one major trophy – the 2018 FIFA Club World Cup – Zidane has started to make amends this season, having led his team to the top of the La Liga table and also to the knockout stages of the Champions League. And while doing so, he is also reported to be pocketing €16.80million per year as salary, according to L’Equipe.

4. Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)

Liverpool’s fortunes have changed drastically since they appointed Jurgen Klopp as their manager, but that can be the topic for another day. Klopp led the Reds to the Champions League title last season, while also earning them a runners-up spot in the Premier League.

This season, Liverpool are tipped to win the Premier League and are also regarded as one of the best football clubs at the moment, having not lost a single league game so far. Meanwhile, Klopp is doing pretty well for himself too, earning €17.52million per year, as per L’Equipe.

3. Jose Mourinho (Tottenham Hotspur)

Jose Mourinho was sacked from Manchester United’s managerial role in December 2018, after which he took a sabbatical that lasted nearly one year before Tottenham Hotspur approached him in November following the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino.

Although it is still too early to say with conviction that the “Special One” has created a positive impact at North London, his track record of winning two Champions League titles, three Premier Leagues, one La Liga and one Serie A has resulted in him getting a paycheck worth €17.52million per year, according to L’Equipe.

2. Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

One of the best managers in modern-day football, Pep Guardiola has a long history of success at some of Europe’s top teams including Barcelona and Bayern Munich. Having won the respective league titles, cup competitions and the UEFA Champions League with both teams, Pep joined Manchester City in 2016.

He then led the Sky Blues to back-to-back Premier League titles in both 2017 and 2018, and his club responded by giving him a contract that sees him earn €23.28million every year, as per L’Equipe.

1. Diego Simeone (Atletico Madrid)

Although Diego Simeone has won no trophy in his past few seasons at Atletico Madrid, he is regarded as a legendary figure at the club, having managed them for nearly a decade now. And that is reflected in his big fat paycheck which amounts to a whopping €43.6million per year.