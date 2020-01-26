Stoke City 2-0 Swansea City: Sam Clucas haunts former club

Stoke have a seven-point buffer over the bottom three after two second-half goals saw them past Swansea at the bet365 Stadium

Sam Clucas and James McClean scored as Stoke City made it back-to-back wins with a 2-0 home victory over Swansea City.

In the only Championship match to take place on Saturday amid a host of games in the FA Cup, two second-half goals proved decisive.

Clucas netted the opener against his former club with a low strike from outside the area after 55 minutes and made the most of his chance to put on an exuberant celebration in front of the away fans.

Matt Grimes hit the bar as Swansea attempted to respond, but McClean found the bottom corner with a left-footed effort in the first minute of added time.

Stoke now have a seven-point cushion over the bottom three, while Swansea have won just one of their last seven league away games and missed the chance to go fifth in the table.