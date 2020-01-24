5 football teams that went an entire season unbeaten

‘Can Liverpool match the Invincibles?’ is the question on everybody’s lips right now. Meanwhile, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at 5 such teams that went an entire league season without losing a single game.

1. Arsenal (Arsene Wenger – 2003/04)

Arsene Wenger’s first 10 years at Arsenal were littered with trophies, but not even he can argue that the sweetest amongst them all was the golden Premier League trophy of 2003-04. Wenger had openly stated the previous year that his team could well go the season unbeaten, although a loss to Everton in October 2002 made a mockery of his claim. It was the following campaign that the Gunners finally realized their dream, however, securing the title with 26 wins and 12 draws – an achievement that lead the league to commission a golden league trophy in celebration of the feat. No Premier League since has come close, but Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are surely dreaming they can go the distance.

2. Juventus (Antonio Conte – 2011/12)

Antonio Conte’s first season at Juventus yielded the Scudetto and to make it even more special, his team went the season unbeaten. AC Milan pushed Juve close and the title was won with only a single game to spare. Surprisingly, Milan won 24 games to Juventus’s 23 but Juve drew their 15 remaining matches to swing the difference in their favour. At the end of the season, Juventus finished on 84 points – the first Italian team to go without a single loss since the 38-game format was introduced.

3. Celtic (Brendan Rodgers – 2016/17)

Brendan Rodgers came to Celtic with a view to rebuilding his reputation and did he do that in some style! 2016/17 saw Celtic create their own rendition of Arsenal’s ‘Invincibles’. The club completed a domestic treble-winning both cups and the league title, that too with a win percentage of nearly 90 per cent. Rodger’s team finished the season on 106 points, drawing only 4 games the entire season and creating history in the process as the first Scottish team to achieve the feat.

4. AC Milan (Fabio Capello – 1991/92)

Antonio Conte’s Juventus went unbeaten in a 38 game season but AC Milan had been there before too – back when the Serie A had only 34 games in a campaign. Fabio Capello’s Milan side won 22 and drew 12 to finish on 56 points for the season (2 points for a win) and were rampant as Marco Van Basten led from the front, scoring 25 goals. Building on from 1991, this Milan team ultimately peaked in 1994, dismantling Barcelona’s famed ‘Dream Team’ 4-0 in the Champions League final.

5. Ajax (Louis Van Gaal – 1994/95)



AFC Ajax became the first and only Dutch team to go an entire Eredivisie season unbeaten when Louis Van Gaal’s youngsters claimed the European double in 1995. A young side with the likes of Seedorf, Van Der Sar and the Koeman brothers, Ajax advocated the kind of free flowing football that they are so often associated with – scoring 106 goals and conceding only 28. The team went on to claim two more league titles on the trot while also winning the Champions League in 1995.