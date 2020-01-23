Championship: Promotion hopefuls Fulham and Forest held to draws

Lee Bowyer celebrated his new contract at Charlton Athletic by holding Fulham to a goalless draw, while Reading drew at Nottingham Forest.
Fulham missed the chance to move within a point of second-placed Leeds United as they were held to a goalless draw by Charlton Athletic, while fellow Championship promotion hopefuls Nottingham Forest drew 1-1 at home to Reading.
Third-placed Fulham went into the game having won their previous two league matches by a solitary goal but failed to find a way past Charlton, who secured manager Lee Bowyer on a new three-year contract earlier in the day.
Joe Bryan went close to giving the Cottagers the lead when he connected with Tom Cairney’s pass and flashed a shot narrowly wide of Dillon Phillips’ goal midway through the first half.
Bowyer’s men had chances of their own, and substitute Jonny Williams looked set to score the winner in a spell of late Addicks pressure until Cyrus Christie made a vital interception to keep the ball from reaching him at point-blank range.
FT: Free-kick comes to nothing. #FFC are left frustrated on the road, but it’s another point for the cause.
The 32-year-old forward collected the ball after a scuffed shot from Sammy Ameobi at the back post and tucked the ball into an empty net, but the hosts’ lead was short-lived – just as in the sides’ previous 1-1 draw 11 days earlier.
Three minutes after Grabban’s opener, Sam Baldock held the ball up on the edge of the Forest six-yard box and turned before unleashing a shot that beat Brice Samba for power.
The draw left Forest fourth, a point behind Fulham and four points outside the automatic promotion places, while Reading moved up to 15th.
FULL-TIME | Forest host this time, but the result stays the same
