Rui Faria quits as head coach of Qatar Stars League giants Al Duhail SC

Portuguese tactician Rui Faria has resigned as the head coach of Al Duhail SC due to personal reasons, the Qatar Stars League club announced on Tuesday.

44-year-old Faria has handed in his resignation at a time when the club are unbeaten in the Qatar Stars League this season and leading the table with 30 points from 12 matches — two points above second-placed Al Rayyan SC.

روي فاريا يستقيل من تدريب الفريق https://t.co/ozywsUMlqR pic.twitter.com/MjMgVkAtw7 — نادي الدحيل الرياضي (@DuhailSC) January 20, 2020

“The club administration has accepted the resignation of coach Rui Faria from his duties as coach of the first team for personal reasons. And the club administration thanked coach Rui Faria for the period he spent with the team and wished him success in his next journey,” Al Duhail said in a statement.

However, he had failed to help the team win the Qatar Cup losing 4-0 to Xavi Hernandez’s Al Sadd SC in the final held at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha last week.

Faria had worked under Jose Mourinho for 17 years and had quit as the assistant manager of Manchester United to take up the Al Duhail job in January 2019.

He had guided Duhail to a second-placed finish in the Qatar Stars League last season behind champions Al Sadd.