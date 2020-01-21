West Brom 0-1 Stoke City: Championship leaders’ slump stretches to sixth winless game

Stoke City claimed a surprise 1-0 win at Championship pacesetters West Brom on Monday, with the Baggies now six without a victory.

The Baggies were boosted by being able to give Grady Diangana his first start in over a month, but he lasted only four minutes and the hosts failed to make the most of their chances as Tyrese Campbell’s early goal proved decisive.

West Brom gave the ball away in midfield and Stoke pounced in the ninth minute, as Nick Powell released Tom Ince and he squared to Campbell, who beat Sam Johnstone from 12 yards.

Campbell was then forced off injured a 14 minutes later and Stoke unsurprisingly struggled in attack without him, though West Brom failed to get past Jack Butland at the other end, with Matheus Pereira guilty of a couple of suspect misses.

Victory lifts Stoke four points above the bottom three, while the Baggies remain only a point clear of Leeds United at the summit and five above third-place Fulham, with their game in hand now gone.