Barcelona beat Real Madrid, Manchester United to clinch top spot in 2020 Deloitte Football Money League

La Liga giants Barcelona have beaten the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and so on to clinch the No.1 spot in the 2020 Deloitte Football Money League. This was after they recorded overall earnings of £741.1million in the 2018-19 season.

Real Madrid at second place finished with £667.5million in earnings from the 2018-19 season, while Manchester United ended at third place and finished the 2018-19 season as the highest-earning Premier League team with earnings of £627.1million.

Manchester United’s closest Premier League rivals in the 2020 Deloitte Football Money League, are Manchester City and Liverpool at sixth and seventh place respectively. Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are above City and Liverpool, at the fourth and fifth place respectively.

Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Serie A giants Juventus complete the top ten in the final rankings. For more details, take a look at the picture shared right below:

Sky Sports reports that Barcelona have reached the top of the Deloitte Football Money League for the first time in the club’s history.

The Catalans lead bitter rivals Real Madrid by £73.6million, a record gap between the first and second team in the history of the competition.

Deloitte said a “primary factor” behind the Catalan club’s earning power was their decision to bring merchandising and licensing activities in-house.

“Barcelona are a clear example of a club adapting to changing market conditions, reducing the reliance on broadcast revenue and focusing on growing revenues within its control,” a statement from Deloitte read.

Image via Sky Sports.