5 best young wingers in Europe

Football is a game of two halves where the simple rule is to score more and concede less. Over the years, teams with lethal attacks have always had an edge over teams who are more solid defensively.

In the recent past, the role of wingers in attacking departments has increased considerably, and they are becoming more and more important for their respective teams in the final third.

Therefore, here we bring you a list of five of the most highly-rated young wingers in Europe who have already showcased their talent at the highest level despite being so young.

#5 Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina)

Serie A outfit Fiorentina’s Federico Chiesa is one of the hottest young property in Italian football and has been constantly linked with the likes of Juventus and Inter Milan in the recent past. The 22-year-old’s pace along with his ability to find key passes and finishing skills makes him an ideal prospect for any club looking to add attacking reinforcements. Chiesa is a Fiorentina’s academy product and has so far represented the club’s senior team in 130 matches in all competitions, managing to score 25 goals along with providing 20 assists.

#4 Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea)

Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi is only 19 years old, but he is already highly-rated in the football community and was heavily linked with a move to German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the summer as they were looking for a long-term replacement of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery. In his short career at the senior level, Hudson-Odoi has already represented Chelsea in 49 matches in all competitions, managing to score eight goals along with providing nine assists.

#3 Rodrygo Goes (Real Madrid)

Next in this list is Real Madrid’s Rodrygo Goes. The 19-year-old is proving to be a real sensation in his first season for the Madrid-based club where he has already scored seven goals and provided two assists in just 17 matches in all competitions. The Brazil-born youngster also became the youngest player in the history of the UEFA Champions League to score a hat-trick, as he did so against Galatasaray on November 7, 2019. These numbers clearly show why Los Blancos’ hierarchy paid a hefty price of €45 million to sign from him from the Brazilian club Santos.

#2 Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior is also 19 years old. He joined Los Blancos with a big reputation in the summer of 2018 from Flamengo for a reported transfer fee of €45 million and instantly became a crowd favourite with his pace, talent to dribble past the opposition and ability to create something out of nothing. The Brazil international is having a little disappointing season this time around but has been pretty impressive of late for the 13-time European champions and received praise from manager Zinedine Zidane as well.

By the look of it, Vinicius has everything a young winger should have and all he needs to work on is his finishing abilities where he is a little behind club and country teammate Rodrygo Goes.

#1 Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)

First in the list of star wingers features German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho. The 19-year-old is one of the hottest young properties in Europe where he has attracted interest from the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Juventus and Real Madrid in the recent past.

Sancho has been a real sensation ever since joining Dortmund in the summer of 2017. So far, he has managed to score 26 goals along with providing 36 assists in just 79 matches for the Black and Yellow in all competitions. In the ongoing campaign, despite having a slow start, the England international has managed to score 12 times and provided 13 assists in just 24 matches for the BVB.