Zinedine Zidane is a blessing from heaven – Real Madrid president Florentino Perez

Zinedine Zidane’s first title as coach since the 2017-18 Champions League final saw him lavished with praise by Florentino Perez.
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez described head coach Zinedine Zidane as a “blessing from heaven” after his latest final triumph.
Zidane has won each of his finals as Madrid coach, taking his tally of successes to nine with a tense victory against Atletico Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana on Sunday.
Madrid won 4-1 on penalties after a goalless draw, scraping to a shoot-out after Federico Valverde was sent off for a cynical foul on a goalbound Alvaro Morata late in extra time.
This was the first title of Zidane’s second stint as Madrid boss – the first returning three straight Champions League wins – but Perez is confident the Frenchman is ready to deliver further success.
“[Zidane] has plenty of trophies and we’re very happy for him,” Perez said, as reported by Marca. “I hope that he wins more trophies.
“Zidane has a loving relationship with Real Madrid. He decided to rest for a year and now he’s returned with renewed energy. Zidane is a blessing from heaven.”
9 – Zinédine Zidane has won nine titles in his nine finals as @realmadriden manager, including two against Atlético de Madrid (Champions League 15/16 and Supercopa 2020). Master. pic.twitter.com/NuRKQZU9QO
— OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 12, 2020
“We came here without some great players like Hazard, Benzema and Bale,” he said. “Zidane has been able to put together a team and we won the trophy.
“I think that we’re on the path to finding ourselves again after a little dip. New people have come in who have given the team intensity and we’re on a good path.”
But Perez reserved some praise for goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who saved from Thomas Partey in the shoot-out.
“We brought [Courtois] here because we believe that he’s the best goalkeeper in the world, and he has been,” Perez said. “He was one of the key players in the victory.”