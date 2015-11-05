Schmeichel: Vardy is England’s best

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has hailed team-mate Jamie Vardy as the finest striker in the Premier League, ahead of their clash with Watford.

The 28-year-old Englishman already has 11 goals to his name this season, and will be looking to score for the ninth match in a row when the Foxes take on the Hornets at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

"For me, he is the best striker in the Premier League right now," the Danish goalkeeper said, with Vardy four goals ahead of Watford's Odion Ighalo and teammate Riyad Mahrez in the Premier League scoring charts.

"He drags us through and sets the tone every single game. When you have a player like that, he is a dream to play with.

"You hit balls and clearances and he makes something of them. He turns them into good balls because he chases everything down and never gives up."

With his more established colleagues such as Sergio Aguero, Olivier Giroud, Graziano Pelle and Alexis Sanchez trailing well behind on six goals, Vardy has a clear lead in the race for this season's Premier League Golden Boot.

