Top 5 fastest players in FIFA 20

Sports bring a smile on people’s faces, whether it is in reality or in a virtual world where you can control the players you adore with your own hands. In the world of gaming, FIFA 20 is arguably one of the most famous franchises around with people waiting for its new edition every year in order to play with the updated teams and players in front of the screen.
In the game itself, one thing which is bound to give you an advantage over your opponents is pace in your team—just like the real world—as it can prove to be a real difference-maker in the outcome of the match. Therefore, we are bringing you a list of five of the fastest players in the game who you can sign to make your team a real threat going forward.
#5 Kensuke Nagai (FC Tokyo)
Fifth in the list of fastest players in FIFA 20 features FC Tokyo’s Kensuke Nagai. The 30-year-old is a striker and has a pace of 95 which makes him a real asset in the game if you are looking for some speed up front. As per Fifaindex, the player is valued around €2.3 million with a wage bill of just €8,300.
#4 Anibal Chala (Toluca)
Fourth in the list is a name of an Ecuador international Anibal Chala. The 23-year-old plays as a left-back for a Mexican football club Deportivo Toluca F.C. and has a pace of 95 which can prove to be really handy weapon if you want someone to attack from the flanks.
#3 Leroy Sane (Manchester City)
Third on the list of fastest players in FIFA 20 features Manchester City’s Leroy Sane. The German international is probably the fastest player in the current English champions’ squadl and when on song, has the ability to destroy any opposition. In the game, Sane is a real beast with a pace of 95 which is good enough to get the better of any defensive lineup whereas he also has one of the best left-foots in the game and is extremely lethal in the final third. Sane is one of the most expensive wingers in the game but the good news is that his contract is due to end in the summer of 2021 and therefore, you can either make a move and sign him for free in January earlier that year or you can try to get him for his base-price once he is nearing the end of his contract.
#2 Adama Traore (Wolves)
Second in the list is English Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers’ star winger Adama Traore. The 23-year-old is arguably the fastest player in the league as he has shown a number of times that he is too hot to handle for the opposition. In the game, if you have Traoré in your team, with his pace of 96—joint-highest alongside Kylian Mbappe—you are certain to create a chance out of nothing by ripping through the opposition’s defensive unit. Rated in the mid-70s, Traore is one of the best buys you can have for your team as he is available in the first season from anywhere between €10 to €15 million euros and has the potential of going up to the rating of 84.
#1 Kylian Mbappe (PSG)
First in the list of the fastest players in FIFA 20 is French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s star striker Kylian Mbappe. The French international is the hottest young property in the world and is also one of the best players in the game who has the ability to score, surprise the opposition with his magic and has the joint-highest pace of 96 alongside Wolves’ Traore. It is no wonder he is very hard to get in the game—just like the real world—and all you can do is wait until he is coming to the very end of his contract with PSG when you can either sign him for free or try to get him for his base value.