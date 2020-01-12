Football |

5 best attacking trios in recent times in Europe

Football is the most-followed sports in the world and there is no better feeling for fans to see players showcasing their talent in front of them. Over a period of time, there is always an attacking partnership which teams are scared of playing against as they know they can get hurt by the brilliance of the talent in their opposition.

Here, we are bringing you five of the very best attacking trios of the recent past in Europe who have surely made watching football a lot more fun over the years.

#5 Carlos Tevez, Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney (Manchester United)

Fifth in the list of most iconic attacking trios in European football in the recent past came from Manchester United which consisted of Carlos Tevez, Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney. The trio was in full-swing during the 2007-08 and 2008-09 seasons where they helped United in clinching Europe’s elite competition—UEFA Champions League—as well as back-to-back Premier League titles. However, the duo came to end when both Ronaldo and Tevez left United in the summer of 2009 for Real Madrid and Manchester City.

#4 Lionel Messi, Pedro and David Villa (Barcelona)

Fourth in the list of iconic trios in European football in the recent past come from Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona which consisted of Lionel Messi, Pedro and David Villa. The trio was in full-swing during the three seasons they played together from 2010 to 2013 but often does not get the credit they deserve, largely because of the team’s overall quality.  

#3 Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino & Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Third in the list is Liverpool’s trio of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino & Mohamed Salah. The front three is being termed as the best in the world currently as they have the ability to tear-apart any defensive unit on a given day with their pace, creativity and game awareness. All three of them not only have the ability to score goals at will but they also contribute defensively as well. Mane, Firmino and Salah played a key role in helping the Reds in claiming their sixth Champions League title in the year 2018-19 whereas they’ve also been instrumental in putting the club on track to clinch their first league title in more than three decades. 

#2 Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale & Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

Second in the list is the trio of Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo. The attacking force which is also known as ‘BBC’ is one of the most successful offensive trios in the recent past. The trio was formed with the arrival of Bale from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2013 and all of them have played a key role in helping Real win four Champions League titles in the space of just six seasons together. The trio, when on full-swing, had the pace, power and creativity which could’ve been more than enough to dismantle any defensive unit in front of them. However, the trio’s journey came to and in the summer of 2019 when Ronaldo left Real for Italian Serie A giants Juventus. 

#1 Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez & Neymar (Barcelona)

First in the list of the most influential attacking trios in European football in recent times come from Barcelona which consisted of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar, also known as the ‘MSN’. The trio was one of the most deadly attacking combinations during their time at the Camp Nou from 2014 to 2017 and played a key role in helping the Catalan-based club in winning their second-ever treble in the year 2014-15. In total, Messi, Suarez and Neymar managed to score collectively 364 goals along with 173 assists in just three seasons combined. However, the partnership came to an abrupt end when the Brazil international joined French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in a world-record transfer back in 2017. 

