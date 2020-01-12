5 best attacking trios in recent times in Europe

Football is the most-followed sports in the world and there is no better feeling for fans to see players showcasing their talent in front of them. Over a period of time, there is always an attacking partnership which teams are scared of playing against as they know they can get hurt by the brilliance of the talent in their opposition.

Here, we are bringing you five of the very best attacking trios of the recent past in Europe who have surely made watching football a lot more fun over the years.

#5 Carlos Tevez, Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney (Manchester United)

Fifth in the list of most iconic attacking trios in European football in the recent past came from Manchester United which consisted of Carlos Tevez, Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney. The trio was in full-swing during the 2007-08 and 2008-09 seasons where they helped United in clinching Europe’s elite competition—UEFA Champions League—as well as back-to-back Premier League titles. However, the duo came to end when both Ronaldo and Tevez left United in the summer of 2009 for Real Madrid and Manchester City.

#4 Lionel Messi, Pedro and David Villa (Barcelona)

#3 Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino & Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

#2 Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale & Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

#1 Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez & Neymar (Barcelona)