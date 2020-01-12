Championship: West Brom go top after Leeds suffer Sheffield Wednesday defeat

A shock loss against Sheffield Wednesday saw Leeds United surrender top spot in the Championship to West Brom

West Brom edged above Leeds United to the top of the Championship on Saturday after Marcelo Bielsa’s men were beaten at home by Sheffield Wednesday.

Two late goals saw Leeds fall to a 2-0 Yorkshire derby defeat at Elland Road, which meant West Brom moved to the summit despite dropping points in a dramatic 2-2 draw at Charlton Athletic.

Brentford and Fulham are third and fourth respectively after wins over QPR and Hull City, with Nottingham Forest dropping to fifth after they were held to a last-gasp 1-1 draw at Reading.

Bristol City, Birmingham City and Barnsley were the other winners, while there were draws when Blackburn Rovers hosted Preston North End, Middlesbrough took on Derby County and Stoke City faced Millwall.

MISFIRING LEEDS SLIP UP AGAIN

Leeds have only won one of their last seven games in all competitions and now trail West Brom by a point, with Brentford only six points adrift in third.

Bielsa’s side looked like they would have to settle for a goalless draw but it got worse when Jacob Murphy scored a goal that goalkeeper Kiko Casilla will not remember fondly with three minutes left.

Atdhe Nuhiu, who had set up the opener, then made the points safe in stoppage time as Wednesday moved up to sixth.

Patrick Bamford had earlier missed a good chance as well as having a strike disallowed for offside, while Jack Harrison was also guilty of not converting a clear opening.

West Brom twice led against Charlton at The Valley but had to settle for a draw courtesy of Josh Davison’s first career strike and an own goal from keeper Sam Johnstone, who was trying to keep out Tom Lockyer’s header.

Albion’s goals came from a superb Kenneth Zohore effort and a deflected strike from Hal Robson-Kanu.

The two teams also drew 2-2 in the reverse fixture in October, Charlton coming from behind on that occasion too.

BRENTFORD AND FULHAM KEEP UP PRESSURE

Brentford raced into a three-goal lead after 33 minutes at home to QPR, Ollie Watkins heading in his 18th league goal of the season in a 3-1 derby victory at Griffin Park.

An excellent long-range strike from Ivan Cavaleiro, who joined Fulham permanently from Wolves this week, put Scott Parker’s men in front against after 29 minutes and that proved to be the only goal of the game.

Forest are a point and a place behind Fulham after a dramatic conclusion to their game at Reading.

Ben Watson appeared to have given Forest an away victory six minutes into stoppage time but Reading went straight up the other end and Jordan Obita’s cross resulted in a costly own goal from Tobias Figueiredo.

Luton Town remain bottom of the table after Gary Gardner’s strike earned Birmingham a 2-1 away win. Wigan Athletic lost 2-0 at home to Bristol City and remain in the bottom three along with Barnsley, who won 2-1 at home to Huddersfield Town to move within a point of safety.