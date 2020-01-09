After Zlatan Ibrahimovic, another ex-Manchester United player’s statue vandalised

Just a couple of days after Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s statue in Malmo, Sweden was vandalised by angry fans, another former Manchester United star suffered the same fate as Alexis Sanchez’ statue in his hometown of Tocopilla in Chile was attacked and damaged.

It was in 2017 that Sanchez himself unveiled the statue The former Manchester United flop unveiled his own statue in the Chilean city, featuring him in a full Chile kit and also displaying a crest of all the clubs he has played for in his career, including Arsenal, Manchester United and Barcelona.

The latest photos taken of the statue revealed that vandals have smashed up Sanchez’s face and that the No. 7 at the front of his shirt was scratched off. In addition to that, his right leg and boot have also been damaged in the destruction.

Previously, the statue used to look like this:

The 31-year-old forward has played 132 times for Chile during his career and has also lifted the Copa America twice. He is also the country’s all-time leading goalscorer with 43 goals, after breaking the record just over two years ago.

However, the past few months have not been kind to him as he suffered from an unprecedented dip in form following his arrival at Manchester United.

In August 2019 – one and a half years after his first game for the Old Trafford outfit – he was loaned to Inter Milan in a bid to salvage his sinking career.

As mentioned earlier, the attack on the Nerazzurri star’s statue happened just two days after Zlatan’s statue was toppled by Malmo fans.

The 38-year-old Swede began his football career with Malmo, but later left the club on bad terms and recently added fuel to the fire by buying stakes at a rival club, Hammarby Fotboll.

With inputs from The Sun.