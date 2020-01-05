On the wee hours of Sunday the 5th of January, vandals in Sweden completely toppled the statue of Zlatan Ibrahimovic which was installed outside the home stadium of the Swedish club Malmo.

Take a look at the photos shared right below:

As you can see from the above images, the statue has been cut off at the feet, as a result of which it has fallen on its side. The Swedish news agency Aftonbladet‘s reporters later found the toppled statue leaning against the fence which had been built to protect it from attackers and vandals.

As per Aftonbladet‘s reporter Susanna Nygren, a black sweater with the text “Sweden” in yellow colour has also been placed over the head of the Zlatan statue. The protective fence had been overturned partially, presumably by the power of the statue which fell on it.

In addition, someone had also sprayed the words “remove” with blue colour, on the pavement nearby. It is rumoured that the act has been committed by Malmo fans, who have also demanded the statue to be removed from their home stadium.

Earlier last month, a few vandals had also chopped off the statue’s nose, before trying to set it on fire. The Malmo fans’ hatred towards Zlatan Ibrahimovic reportedly began when the 38-year-old star striker took over the ownership of their rival club Hammarby, despite being a former Malmo player.