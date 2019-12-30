Stats show Mesut Ozil created more chances than Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo this decade

He may be on the decline in the minds of most, but Mesut Ozil has actually had a pretty phenomenal decade. From moving to Real Madrid to winning the World Cup to shifting to North London, the German has done it all. Perhaps even more than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in one case.

Opta have done the homework and found out that Ozil actually created a lot more chances than even the mercurial Messi in the 2010-2019 decade, beaten only by Dimitri Payet.

Payet is currently at Marseille but featured often for West Ham United and his national team France in this decade, and has created an impressive 974 goal scoring chances, more than any other player in the top five European leagues.

974 – Dimitri Payet created more goalscoring chances than any other player within the top five European leagues in this decade; 58 more than the next best, Mesut Ozil (916). Baller. #Opta2010s pic.twitter.com/H3KKxnWW5J — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 30, 2019

Payet is followed closely by Ozil who has 916 to his name, while Eden Hazard is third with 830. David Silva of Manchester City has 812, while Lionel Messi wraps up the top five with 789.

Ronaldo features nowhere in the top 10 per this list, but it is pertinent to note that CR7 and Messi were both banging in the goals throughout the decade while their teammates were probably busy making chances for them.