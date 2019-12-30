Cristiano Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi to become football’s biggest Instagram earner in 2019

Two of the greatest footballers to have ever played the sport, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have always been involved in the race for supremacy. As far as 2019 is concerned, Messi trumped his Portuguese rival on all corners, winning his record sixth Ballon d’Or title. Off the field, however, it’s Ronaldo who came out on top.

In a recent list, released by Buzz Bingo, the Juventus star has left Messi far behind in the race to become football’s top earner from Instagram in 2019. Ronaldo has earned as much as $47.8 million from his Instagram posts in the calendar year, which is over twice more than what second-placed Messi earned this year. He charged a massive $975K per post.

The Barcelona talisman, on the other hand, earned a sum total of $23.3 million from Instagram this year. Third on the list is Manchester United legend David Beckham, who is the only non-active footballer on this list. Beckham has earned a whopping $10.7 million in 2019 from Instagram, which is a testament of his star power, which hasn’t diminished even though he is no longer playing the sport.

Neymar and Zlatan Ibrahimovic respectively complete the top 5 of the list. The Paris Saint-Germain superstar earned $7.2 million from Instagram this year while the Swede, who has returned to AC Milan, earned a total of $4 million from the social media platform.

1.) Cristiano Ronaldo – $47.8 million

2.) Lionel Messi – $23.3 million

3.) David Beckham – $10.7 million

4.) Neymar Jr – $7.2 million

5.) Zlatan Ibrahimovic – $4 million