Neville: This is the Negredo I remember

With his first win as Valencia head coach under the belt, Gary Neville heaped praise on Alvaro Negredo after the striker ended his goal drought.

Los Che beat third-tier Barakaldo 2-0 at the Mestalla on Wednesday evening to secure a 5-1 aggregate win over the minnows in the last 32 of the Copa de Rey.

Having been frozen out by Neville's predecessor Nuno Espirito Santo, Negredo found himself back in the starting XI and he scored for the first time since August.

The Spaniard admits the new boss has given him a lot of confidence.

"Neville has come in and he’s trusted in me," he said. "As a striker it is important to score goals and I needed it to feel like a footballer again.

"I want to help the team right now and for the rest of the season."

Neville himself says Negredo proved against Barakaldo that he is still a quality striker that scored a lot of goals during his early days with Manchester City.

"On my first day I sat down with him and told him everyone is now starting from scratch. You have to introduce him gradually into the team because he has played very little over the last few months, coming back from injury," he said.

"At Eibar he had enormous influence and the Copa del Rey was the perfect game for him to get 90 minutes. We know what we want from him and he worked flat out to give us that.

"Today Negredo looked like the striker I remember from the Premier League."