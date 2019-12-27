WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo ‘teaches’ Novak Djokovic how to jump!

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is renowned for his unbelievable jumping techniques which could put an average NBA star to shame. The Portuguese legend recently scored from a header against Sampdoria where he reportedly jumped as high as 2.56 metres in the air!

Here’s a video of the legendary header from the Juventus star!

Thrilling! Re-live Ronaldo’s ‘NBA-style’ header that helped Juventus win at Sampdoria.pic.twitter.com/K3JGrAzi7E — SBA (@SBA_Uganda) December 19, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo was 2.56m in the air when he connected with the header (8ft 5 in the air). Insane athlete. INCREDIBLE. WOW.pic.twitter.com/VGBksjjmPQ — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) December 18, 2019

Ronaldo has now posted a video on his Instagram handle along with tennis superstar Novak Djokovic. The video has been uploaded with the caption, ‘Teaching @djokernole how to jump!! Was a pleasure to see you and train with you my friend!!’

The duo apparently trained together when the video was taken where the former Manchester United star can be seen giving Djokovic a ‘tutorial’ of his jumping technique. Watch the video of the two legendary sportsmen having a real good time right here.