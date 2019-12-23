Barcelona beat Real Madrid, Manchester City as highest paying football team in the world

According to the 2019 Global Sports Salaries Survey conducted by the website “Sporting Intelligence”, La Liga giants Barcelona overtook arch-rivals Real Madrid to become the highest paying football team in the world.

The 10th edition of the annually-conducted survey found Barcelona at the top of the list, with an average basic annual salary of $12,800,000 per each member of the first-team. Although that figure is less than their own average of $13.7 million from last year, they overtook Real Madrid to become the highest paying football team.

Real Madrid is at second place with an average basic annual salary of $11.6 million and at third place is Juventus – who were ninth on the list last year – with an average basic annual salary of $10.54 million.

In the survey conducted among teams of various sports, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus maintained their first, second and third place respectively, in terms of average basic annual salaries. The other football teams in the top 20 list for all sports are Ligue 1 club Paris Saint Germain (PSG) at No. 12 and Premier League defending champions Manchester City at No. 13.

Juventus, meanwhile, was ranked No. 32 in 2017 but leapt to ninth place last year with the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo and other high-priced players – and this year, they recorded more growth in terms of players’ salaries, which is how they have finished at No.3.

With inputs from The Hindu.