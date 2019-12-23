WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo takes off silver medal immediately after being awarded one post Supercoppa Italiana final loss vs Lazio

Cristiano Ronaldo was understandably unhappy after losing out the Supercoppa Italiana final to Lazio which as played at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh. Goals from Luis Alberto, Senad Lulic and Danilo Cataldi saw Lazio coast to a 3-1 victory, with Paulo Dybala the only goalscorer for the Old Lady.

The Portuguese talisman, as can be seen in a video which emerged after the match, could be seen taking off the silver medal he was awarded following the defeat in the final, immediately after being awarded one. Ronaldo was even singled out by arch-rival Lionel Messi’s fans for the Italian giants’ loss in the final of the competition.

Here’s a video of the medal incident where the former Real Madrid star can be seen taking it off seconds after receiving the medal.

“Ronaldo’s not one for silver medals, is he?” 👀 CR7 was not having it. Straight off. pic.twitter.com/oy81C82xQO — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 22, 2019

Toxic behaviour and disrespectful — LemmePeeKatChu (@_iiMessii_) December 22, 2019

Gotta respect his mentality at least — 🐐Messi✨|| Winner of FIFA&BallonD’or (@s0cc3ry) December 22, 2019

Has he landed from the header goal yet..🚀🚀🚀?

Maybe he got late for tonight’s game for that reason you know 🤷‍♂️ — RonaldinhoG (@RonaldinhoG6) December 22, 2019