Football |

Lionel Messi fans brutally troll Cristiano Ronaldo after Juventus’s Supercoppa Italiana final loss vs Lazio

Juventus succumbed to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Lazio in the final of the Supercoppa Italiana. Goals from Luis Alberto, Senad Lulic and Danilo Cataldi were enough to cancel out Paulo Dybala’s strike for Juve. After the result, Lionel Messi fans took to Twitter to troll the Argentine’s arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Here are the best of reactions!

 

Comments